Police authorities in Oyo State have confirmed the arrest of three operatives of the Oyo State Security Network better known as Amotekun Corps.

According to Punch, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Igbon Police Station in the Surulere Local Government Area of the state, Ayodeji Adepoju allegedly shot a member of Amotekun corps for arresting herdsmen.

The herdsmen were said to have been arrested because their cattle grazed on the farm in Gambari and destroyed crops in the process.

But the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi was silent on the allegation against the DPO.

Fadeyi said the police only responded to a report from the Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Oroji Allah, on an alleged plot by the Amotekun operatives to burn down their property in Orile Igbon.

He said police authorities sent a team of officers to the area to bring the operatives to the station to resolve the matter.

He said Amotekun operatives numbering about 30 later invaded the station and conducted themselves in an unruly and riotous manner.

“It was a report from the Secretary of Miyetti Allah, one, Oroji Allah ‘m’ at Orile Igbon Police Station that some Amotekun operatives planned to set ablaze Fulani Igaa.

“A team of Policemen was sent to the scene and brought them to the station for amicable settlement by the DPO.

“Not too long, Amotekun corps numbering about 30 invaded the station and conducted themselves in an unruly and riotous manner.

“Three of them were arrested.

“The Area Commander Ogbomoso is handling the matter.”

Meanwhile, Oyo State Government has imposed curfew in a local government area in the state following a clash between Yoruba and Hausa traders in Shasa market.