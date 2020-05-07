Adeyanju gave the warning while parading some suspects on Thursday in Yola.

“In less than one week in office after I took over, the Command has so far apprehended 23 male suspects in connection with kidnapping activities.

“During the arrest, three AK 47 riffles, one fabricated SMG rifle, two single barrel assault rifles with 468 rounds of live ammunition and 25 cartridges were recovered.

“These achievements followed the continued support the Command is receiving from the government and the good people of Adamawa,’’ the Commissioner said.

He said the suspects were arrested in connection with kidnapping activities in some parts of the state, and collection of N4.5 million.

Adeyanju appreciated members of the public for their support and assured that the suspects would be diligently prosecuted on completion of investigation.