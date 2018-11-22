Police arrest 22 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers in Kaduna

news

The Kaduna State Police Command on Wednesday said it arrested 22 suspects involved in armed robbery, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

The State Commissioner of Police (CP), Abdur-Rahman Ahmad, made the disclosure at a press briefing at the command’s headquarters in Kaduna.

Ahmad said that seven of the suspects were nabbed in connection to alleged criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

According to him, four of the suspects were also arrested for criminal conspiracy and kidnapping, while two suspects were arrested for criminal conspiracy and impersonation.

He said five suspects were also arrested in connection with cheating, criminal conspiracy, theft and receiving stolen property.

Ahmad said one suspect was arrested for criminal intimidation by anonymous Communication and three suspects for criminal conspiracy, burglaryand theft

He said the recoveries made included two locally made Revolver Barrel Pistols, one locally made pistol, three 9MM live ammunition, 14 sets of plasma television and one laptop computer.

Ahmad said that three phones (Nokia, 1 Samsung and 1 Vivo Android), a tricycle (Keke Napep), one cutlass and assorted charms were also recovered from the suspects.

The CP said he feels delighted to intimate the public of the command’s recent breakthrough in combating crime and criminality in the state.

He said that the suspects currently undergoing investigation would be prosecuted as soon as Police investigations were completed.

The CP also reassured members of the public of the Command’s willingness to fight all forms of crime and criminality in the state.

He said his command enjoyed kind support and understanding from members of the public through prompt and relevant information that assisted in exposing unscrupulous elements among them.

The Commissioner enjoined all stakeholders in politics to play it by the rules and desist from hampering the peace the state had been enjoying .

“The Kaduna State Police Command will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group that directly or indirectly does any act that can bring about disharmony in the state or any part thereof,” he said.

Ahmad equally appealed to the people of the state to continue to live in peace with one another and avoid using social media platforms to spread fake news or speeches capable of inciting violence or breaching the peace.

He commended members of the press for continually creating public awareness especially on Security Early Warning Signs.

He also commended journalists for being a window through which our successes are exposed to the good members of the public, adding that the command remained committed to flush criminals out of the state.