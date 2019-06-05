A statement by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, on Wednesday in Abuja, said Adamu disclosed this when a delegation of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Nasarawa State Chapter, paid him a visit.

Adamu said that between April 5 when the operation was launched, 63 kidnap victims were rescued unhurt by the police operatives.

He said that within this period under review, 834 arms including two – rocket launchers 19,009 live ammunition were recovered.

The police boss said Oyo State recorded the highest number of recovery with 9,500 live ammunition.

Adamu called for tougher legislation against kidnapping and banditry, including possible state seizure of assets linked to illicit proceeds from kidnapping and other heinous crimes.

He said that if enacted, the act would be a strong disincentive to potential kidnappers and other violent criminals.

The I-G noted that the call has become necessary against the increasingly daring resort to these forms of crimes by criminal elements in the society.

He said that the police was rejigging their strategies to ensure proactive interception of illicit weapons coming into country.

ALSO READ: Pulse Opinion: Can Sanwo-Olu give us this energy for 4 years?

According to him, a good number of the cases are already being prosecuted in courts across the country, while others are still under investigation.

He commended his men for a good job and the public for their support to police and other security agencies in the country.