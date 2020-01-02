The Niger Police Command says it arrested a total of 213 suspects and charged 150 to court for various offences in 2019 in the state.

The state Police Commissioner, Alhaji Adamu Usman, disclosed this during a lunch with journalists and award presentation, in Minna on Thursday.

He explained that the suspects were arrested for kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, rape and other sexual offences.

Usman listed some of the items recovered from suspects to include one AK 49 rifle, six AK 47 rifle, seven pistols, five magazines and 153 ammunition.

Others were eight vehicles, 521 cattle, six camels, six donkey, 295 sheep, one horse and over N16 million.

He attributed the successes of the arrests to coordinated joint operations by the personnel of ‘Operation Puff-Adder’ and other specialised units of the police through intelligence reports at the disposal of the command.

The police boss also identified collaboration with host communities in the sharing of relevant information with the police as another factor that contributed to the successes recorded in 2019.

He commended the cordial relationship between the command and the media, especially in the areas of educating and informing the public in the fight against crime, and pledged continuous collaboration.

“I will use this opportunity to appreciate the efforts of the media organisations that have contributed immensely in showcasing our achievements and successes,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the event were presentation of merit award to Alhaji Aminu Garko, the State Correspondent of NAN in Niger as well as his counterparts from Punch, Voice of Nigeria, NTA and the Federal Road Corporation (FRCN) in the state.

Other recipients of awards of excellence were Blue Print, Thisday, Radio Niger, Prestige FM, Ultimate FM, Search FM, The Nation, Channels Television, Voice of America, NewsLines and Daily Trust’’.

Mr Ojo Aideloje, the Blue Print Correspondent in the state and Chairman of Correspondent Chapel, who spoke on behalf of the awardees, commended the police command for the recognition.

He assured of continued collaboration by the media through fair reportage of police activities in the state.