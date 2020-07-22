Police operatives in Kaduna State say they have arrested 207 suspected bandits, rapists and kidnappers in the state in the last few weeks.

The state Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri said 41 guns, 1,113 rounds of AK 47 live ammunition, 16 rounds of live cartridges, 26 empty shells of AK 47, and 17 knives and cutlasses were also recovered.

Muri disclosed this at a press briefing on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

According to the police boss, N93 million; 180,070 Saudi riyals; N5.7 million equivalent of fake US dollars; 200,000 fake euro bills; 210,000 fake CFA currency; N2.7 million fake naira notes; 2,400 bags of stolen poultry feeds valued at N8.3 million; 823 bags of rice; 10 motor vehicles; 31 motorcycles and 15 plasma televisions valued N8.6 million were also recovered from the suspects, TheCable reports.

Other items reportedly recovered from the suspects include 833 rustled cattle, 20 sheep, 14 cell phones, nine laptop computers, six fake police ID cards, two fire extinguishers, 48 sacks of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and some assorted charms.

Speaking on the suspects, Mubi said, “So far, all the suspects paraded are being diligently prosecuted with a view to gaining conviction, thereby taking these criminal elements out of circulation in our communities.

He said the police continue to make the state uncomfortable for criminals adding that efforts by police personnel in Kaduna and other security agencies have stabilised security situation in the state.