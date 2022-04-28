Police arrest 2 suspects, recover AK47 in Kaduna

It followed the receipt of credible information on the movement of arms at Iyatawa Village Road in Giwa Local Government Area.

He explained that a patrol and “stop-for-search’’ operation was mounted along the road and it yielded results.

“Operatives succeeded in intercepting a 25-year-old suspect with an AK47 rifle loaded with two rounds of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunitions,’’ he stated.

He added that in a related development, operatives, also acting on credible tip-off, raided Mallawa Tudun Wada Area of Zaria and arrested one suspect.

The suspect had an AK47 magazine loaded with 30 rounds of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunitions planned for delivery to bandits, he stated.

“The cases are currently undergoing investigation and efforts are on-going to ensure that members of the syndicate are apprehended to face the law,’’ he also stated.

Jalige stressed that the feats would not have been possible without the cooperation and prompt information from members of the communities.