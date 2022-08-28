RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest 2 suspected kidnappers, rescue target in Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police in Jigawa, in collaboration with Vigilante Group, have arrested two suspected kidnappers in Ringim Local Government Area of the state.

Shiisu said the suspects were arrested on Thursday after the operatives, acting on credible intelligence report raided their hideout at Nisan Marke village.

He said that the suspects allegedly kidnapped one, Muhammad Sama’ila, aged 45, from Madari village of Warawa Local Government Area of Kano state.

“On August 24, 2022, at about 8 a.m., intelligence at report at our disposal revealed that, one Muhammad Sama’ila, aged 45, of Madari village, Warawa LGA, Kano state, was seen with machete cuts all over his body.

“On the receipt of the information, a team of policemen swung into action, visited the scene of the crime and took the victim to hospital,” he said.

The PPRO added that after regaining consciousness at the hospital, the victim revealed that he was kidnapped on Aug. 22, at about 1:30 from Madari village.

According to him, the suspect alleged that when he attempted to escape, one of the suspects attacked and inflicted injuries on his body.

Shiisu said on the same date at about 8:50 a.m., operatives stormed the area, where one of the kidnappers aged 40, of Gurgunna village, Babura LGA, Jigawa was arrested.

He added the victim’s cellphone's, which was used for ransom negotiation was recovered in his possession.

“Furthermore, a 30-year-old man of Nisan Marke village was also arrested at about 12:30 a.m.,” he said.

Shiisu stated that during interrogation, both suspects confessed to have abducted the victim, in collaboration with eight other gang members, now at large.

According to him, efforts to trace the other eight suspects were being intensified.

Shiisu said the suspects had been handed over to the team of anti-Kidnapping section, Kano State Police Command, for discreet investigation.

He said the Commissioner of Police in state, Mr Aliyu Tafida, who appreciated the efforts of the officers, urged the public to always avail police with credible and reliable information about suspicious persons in their localities for prompt action.

