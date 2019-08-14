The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested two suspected armed robbery and car snatching syndicates within Enugu metropolis.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, on Wednesday disclosed that the two syndicates were arrested in Enugu on Aug. 12.

Amaraizu said that the arrest was achieved through intelligence gathering by the operatives of the Anti-Cult Squad of the Command.

He identified the suspects as Emeka Itua, an ex-prisoner that claimed to hail from Edo State and Ede Ifunanya, alias Anyara, from Nara community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.

He said that Itua had been snatching many cars with his gang members and that they usually snatch cars and take to their buyer in Anambra State.

“Itua confessed that they specialised in snatching Toyota Camry cars and they snatch these cars at gunpoint.

“He further revealed that they usually monitor would-be victims of Toyota Camry cars in streets of Enugu and follow them to the point of parking.

“We usually get a tricycle and engage him on drop; then move and patrol round in search of any victim to be attacked,’’ he said.

Amaraizu further said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, had directed for a full scale investigation; while the suspects had been helping police operatives in their investigation.