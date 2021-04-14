ASP Zubairu Aminuddeen, the Public Relations Officer of the command, confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Dutse on Wednesday.

Aminuddeen said the suspects were arrested on April 10, after they broke into the residence of Haruna Mohammed of Masama village where they attacked his 35-year-old son.

He alledged that the suspects shot the victim with a Dane gun and attacked him with cutlass.

The spokesman added that as a result of the attack, the victim sustained various degrees of injury.

The public relations officer said that the suspects robbed the victim of N1 million.

Aminuddeen said that the police, on receiving the information rushed to the scene and took the victim to Gumel General Hospital for medical attention.

“Two suspects aged 30 and 25 all of Masama village were identified and arrested in connection with the offence,” he said.

He added that efforts were on to arrest one of the suspects now at large who was also identified by the victim.

Aminuddeen said investigation into the case was still ongoing after which the suspects would be charged to court.