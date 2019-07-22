The Police Command in Enugu State says it has arrested two armed robbery suspects suspected to be operating within Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Enugu.

He said that the suspects, who had been on police wanted list, were arrested on July 12 at about 1 a.m.

Amaraizu added that the command recovered a single-barrel locally-made pistol and two live cartridges from the suspects.

He said that the suspects were tracked down by operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) after a tip-off.

He identified the suspects as Chidiebere Chikezie, 22, a native of Nnewe in Aninri Local Government Area and Onyenatuluchi Ejiofor, 21, from Isochi in Abia.

“They were arrested in an uncompleted building located at Ozalla community in Nkanu West Local Government Area in Enugu State,’’ the spokesman said.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court after a thorough investigation on their nefarious activities.

In a related development, the command’s operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on July 10 arrested two suspected electricity transformer vandals.

Amaraizu said that the vandals had allegedly vandalised an electricity transformer in Okunator village in Umulokpa community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“Ikechukwu Oforchebe, 22, a native of Okunator village in Umulokpa and Emeka Amuzie, 22, a native of Eziora village in Amofu, both in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, were caught vandalising the armoured cable of Okunator village.

“SARS operatives recovered a bundle of transformer armoured cable from the suspects,’’ he said.