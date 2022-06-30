RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest 2 men over alleged robbery in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two robbery suspects alleged to have been attacking motorists around Deeper Life Bible Church Bridge in Gbagada.

Nigeria Police
Nigeria Police

The spokesperson for the Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement in Lagos.

“The suspects were arrested by policemen on routine patrol following credible information received about the presence of suspicious persons on Deeper Life Bible Church Bridge, Gbagada.

“The third suspect took to his heels upon sighting the policemen,” Hundeyin said.

He said that the suspects had been operating in the area during traffic gridlocks, distracting motorists and carting away their phones and other belongings.

“The suspects are currently assisting the police in an ongoing investigation to arrest the third suspect and other members of their gang,” he said.

Hundeyin added that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation was concluded.

2 feared killed as gunmen attack police checkpoint in Enugu

Organ harvesting: Ike Ekweremadu tells his side of the story

Gov. Matawalle backs death penalty for bandits, signs bill

Delegates returned my money after I lost APC ticket – Senator Ibrahim

Sanwo-Olu presents 13 SUVs To outstanding teachers

Kaduna to recruit 10,000 teachers after sacking over 2,000

Kaduna State Govt distributes uniforms, learning materials to 4,260 primary schools, others

A’Ibom CJ pardons 6 inmates

