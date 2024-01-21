ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 2 Lagos traffic robbery suspects

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hundeyin said that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects and others now at large, had allegedly been involved in several traffic robberies in the past.

Traffic robbery suspects arrested in Lagos [NAN]

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

He said that the suspects were arrested at about 11.45 p.m. on Saturday by the Ijora Badia Police Division while carrying out their operations.

Hundeyin said that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects and others now at large, had allegedly been involved in several traffic robberies in the past.

He said information was received from an informant on Saturday that some hoodlums, numbering about eight, were seen at Pallet Area, close to Orile Iganmu under the bridge, coming out in “Commando Style”.

“The informant said they were brandishing dangerous weapons, such as machetes, broken bottles, sticks, and jackknife with the intention of dispossessing innocent members of the public of their valuables inside the traffic in the area.

“A team of operatives from Ijora Badia Division immediately went after the suspects.

“In the process, the two suspects, Adura Babatunde, 28 years old, and Tunde Omose, 20 years of no fixed addresses were arrested.

“They were also positively identified by victims they had robbed sometime in December 2023. Investigation into their case has begun,” Hundeyin said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

