Police arrest 19 suspected cultists in Badagry

The police on Wednesday said they had arrested 19 suspected cultists in Imeke, a suburb of Badagry, Lagos State.

SP Samson Akhiromen, the Divisional Police Officer, (DPO) in Badagry, disclosed this when the new District Correspondent of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) for the area, Mr Raji Rasak, visited the divisional office.

Akhiromen said that the suspects were arrested at about 11 p.m. on July 27 when the suspects were having a meeting to carry out their nefarious activities.

According to him, a reliable source from the city gave useful information that led to the arrest of 18 males and one femalefemale suspects.

The DPO, who led the team of policemen that arrested the suspects, said they were caught with two machetes, nine mobile phones and charms.

“We got information from a reliable member of the public that some cult members were meeting in Imeke area.

“I led a team of officers under my division to the place and 19 suspected cultists were arrested.

“Although they denied being cult members, they said they were traditional worshippers known as `Ogun worshippers’.

“But their members who had renounced membership recently identified them and they were subsequently arrested immediately,” he said.

Akhiromen said that the case had been transferred to the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, for further investigation.

He urged members of the public to always provide the police with useful information on the activities of criminal elements in the society.

He added that with such information, communities would be free from criminals and cultists.