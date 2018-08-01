Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police arrest 19 suspected cultists in Badagry

In Lagos Police arrest 19 suspected cultists

SP Samson Akhiromen, the Divisional Police Officer, (DPO) in Badagry, disclosed this when the new District Correspondent of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) for the area, Mr Raji Rasak, visited the divisional office.

  • Published:
play

The police on Wednesday said they had  arrested 19 suspected cultists in Imeke, a suburb of Badagry, Lagos State.

SP Samson Akhiromen, the Divisional Police Officer, (DPO) in Badagry, disclosed this when the new District Correspondent of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) for the area, Mr Raji Rasak, visited the divisional office.

Akhiromen said that the suspects were arrested at about 11 p.m. on July 27 when the suspects were having a meeting to carry out their nefarious activities.

According to him, a reliable source from the city gave useful information that led to the arrest of 18 males and one femalefemale suspects.

The DPO, who led the team of policemen that arrested the suspects, said they were caught with two machetes, nine mobile phones and charms.

“We got information from a reliable member of the public that some cult members were meeting in Imeke area.

“I led a team of officers under my division to the place and 19 suspected cultists were arrested.

“Although they denied being cult members, they said they were traditional worshippers known as `Ogun worshippers’.

“But their members who had renounced membership recently identified them and they were subsequently arrested immediately,” he said.

Akhiromen said that the case had been transferred to the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, for further investigation.

He urged members of the public to always provide the police with useful information on the activities of criminal elements in the society.

He added that with such information, communities would be free from criminals and cultists.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Saraki Senate President hails Oshiomhole, Osinbajo after dumping APCbullet
2 Saraki Senate President says Buhari’s anti-corruption war is being...bullet
3 In Lagos Fuel tanker explodes, affects Ecobank buildingbullet

Related Articles

Baddo They pay me N10,00 to kill - 20-year-old female cultist
Pulse Opinion What goes on in the mind of Yomi Shogunle?
Federal Polytechnic, Offa Offa Poly suspends student union leader suspected to be cultist
Ekiti Election PDP candidate, Kolapo Olusola rejects results of governorship poll
Federal Polytechnic, Offa SUG Vice president, 4 others arrested for alleged cultism in Offa Poly
In Lagos Police arrest 137 suspected cult members
Who Will Believe? Man caught with human skulls thinks police has no right to arrest him
Pulse Opinion Who will protect us as Nigeria burns?
Good Samaritan Man stabbed repeatedly during attempt to save lady from cultists

Local

Gwamnan jihar Edo Godwin Obaseki
Godwin Obaseki Edo Govt. reduces cost of C of C from N300,000 to N50,000
The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has said that the exit of Senate President Bukola Saraki from the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not affect the party.
Saraki Senate President’s exit won’t affect APC – Lai Mohammed
Aisha Buhari
Aisha Buhari Nigerian First Lady departs Abuja for Ouagadougou on Cancer awareness campaign
The Lagos end of the project has begun since 2010
Lagos-Ibadan Rail Work begins on Standard Gauge in Lagos - NRC