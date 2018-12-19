In its continued efforts to stem crime and ensure safety of lives and property, the Anambra Police Command says it has arrested 135 suspected cultists with 12 days in parts of the state following raids on their hideouts.

Mr Haruna Mohammed, the command’s Public Relations Officer, who made the disclosure on Wednesday in Awka, said that four machetes, two axes, two daggers and other incriminating items were recovered from the suspects.

He explained the the command’s Special Anti-Cultism Unit had during the period carried out coordinated raids on criminal hideouts and blackspots between Dec. 7 and Dec. 18

“From Dec. 7 to Dec. 18, 2018, a total number of 135 suspected cultists were arrested at Njikoka, Okpoko, Ekwulobia and Oyi.

“At Anambra East, eight suspects were arrested, nine arrested at Ihiala, while nine were apprehended at Ekwusigo and another nine at Ifite.

“At Eziahulu Aguleri, six suspects were arrested, 33 at Nsugbe and 18 at Amikwo.

“The command equally caught five in Awka, 18 at Umuawulu/Nibo/Nise Areas, while at Okpuno Awka, 22 suspects were arrested,” Mohammed said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mohammed added that the police arrested five at Amensea and another five at Awka, while eleven each were arrested at Nkpor/Ogidi and Onitsha respectively.

The PPRO disclosed that some quantities of substance suspected to be cannabis and charms were also recovered during the raids.

He hinted that of the 135 suspects, 41 had confessed and had been charged to court; 60 were screened and released, while 44 others are under investigations.

Mohammed said police detectives attached to the Central Police Station, Onitsha arrested Okoronji Emeka, Umezinwa Val of No. 110 Agulu Avenue, Nkpor Agu, respectively for alleged murder.

He claimed that the suspects had lured one Gold Gift (female), aged 35, into a hotel and killed her after having unlawful carnal knowledge with of the victim.

He disclosed that preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was later taken by the hotel staff and dumped at BSMG roundabout Onitsha without informing the Police.

“Consequently, three of the hotel staff, one Ekene Gabriel, Tom Bishop Emmanuel and Arume Ifeanyi Godwin were also arrested,” he said.

The command advised the public to report any suspicious persons or movements to the nearest police station or call their emergency number 07039194332 for prompt response.