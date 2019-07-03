Addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Sokoto, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, said that the suspects were apprehended at various locations in the state.

Kaoje said that Muhammed was arrested by a team of policemen attached to Unguwan Rogo Division while on patrol, and that when accosted, he could not give a satisfactory account of his firearms.

“In the same vein, on June 30, the same Muhammed of Gidan Buwai village in Rabah Local Government Area brought corpses who were killed by bandits from Rabah Local government Area to Sokoto.

“This he did to protest that government allows bandits to kill their people without showing concern, thereby inciting public disturbance by his protest.

“Here, it took the intervention of the police to pacify the public and douse the tension in the town arising from his action,” he said.

Kaoje also said that a gang of three men who specialized in burgling vehicles and stealing money from unsuspecting citizens were arrested.

“The suspects, Garba Bala of Plateau state, Jefter Ocheme and Ahmed Yunusa of Kaduna state, criminally conspired and broke into one Sirajo Sanda’s vehicle and removed N1.3 million cash,” he said.

He added that one Jibrila Abdul, a Nigerien was arrested when he stole a motorcycle at Kalambaina main gate area in Central Market, Sokoto.

The commissioner also disclosed that two persons, Ibrahim Labaran and Abba Commander of Gandu area, Sokoto, were nabbed for allegedly stealing a generator and standing fan valued at N62, 000 from a mosque.

He said that one Sa’idu Bello of Illela Dan Rini, Tambuwal, was arrested over criminal trespass into a house and theft of nine handsets, four pairs of shoe and N16, 500 cash.

He added that five other persons, Salihu Muhammad, Sadiq Abubakar, Mujittaba Abubakar, Ukashatu Abdullahi and Ibrahim Abubakar were arrested for alleged unnatural offence.

ALSO READ: Police probes Abbo Elisha for assaulting woman in a sex toy shop

In another development, the commissioner inaugurated a Zebra crossing at Turaki Primary School along Emir Yahaya road in Sokoto.

He said that the project was in line with the mandate of Operation Puff Adder in protecting the lives of children.

He said that apart from arresting criminals, the police had the mandate of protecting the society