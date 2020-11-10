The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 13 people accused of belonging to cult groups.

The command's spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a press statement on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 that authorities will not tolerate the activities of cultists and hoodlums threatening the peace and security of Lagosians.

He said four suspects were arrested on November 8 for alleged involvement in a cult rampage in the Mushin area of the state.

20-year-old Popoola Michael, and Daniel Adome, Kayode Thomson, and Taiwo Okiki, all 18, are accused of being members of Omo Kasari Confraternity.

Another group of suspects were arrested on November 9 in connection to recent cult-related activities in the Ikorodu area of the state.

21-year-old Segun James; Agbelusi Sunday, and Kareem Ishola, both 20; 19-year-old Opeyemi Oderinde; Olasojo Gbolahan, and Ayodele Olasukanmi, both 18, were arrested by a special operational team.

Otubu Samson, and Kayode Agoro, both 17; and 16-year-old Otako Jeremiah were also arrested with the group and accused of being members of Aiye Confraternity.

"Items recovered from the suspects includes locally made guns, live cartridges, axes, cutlasses, charms and some other offensive weapons," the statement noted.

Items police officers seized from suspects [LASG]

Adejobi said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has concluded plans to work closely with the Lagos State Ministry of Justice to ensure speedy trials of the suspects as part of the command's Operation Say No To Cultism campaign.

The CP said cultism precedes other heinous crimes and social vices, and it must be tackled effectively.

He urged members of the public to support the fight of the authorities to maintain peace.

For years, Lagos has struggled with the menace of cultism especially among youths.

The Lagos State House of Assembly in August said it would consider amending the state's Anti-Cultism Law to include also punishing the parents of those convicted of cultism.

The news was not well-received by the public.