The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday said that 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks and arson on Police Stations in Benin.

In a statement in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed that five AK47 rifles, earlier stolen from vandalised police stations, have also been recovered.

Adamu had ordered the deployment of anti-riot police unit, the Police Mobile Force (PMF), to protect lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country.

He had also ordered massive deployment of Police operatives to strengthen security around Correctional facilities nationwide.

The IGP said the order followed the increasing attacks and acts of arson and malicious damage to public and private facilities in some states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He called on the Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT to identify and isolate law breakers from peaceful protesters.

Adamu urged the CPs to immediately arrest and diligently prosecute perpetrators of violence in their respective commands.

The IGP called on the public to avail the police with useful information that could lead to the rearrest of the fleeing inmates, unlawfully released from Correctional facilities.

He urged parents/guardians to prevail on their children/wards to steer clear of acts of violence and criminality.

Adamu said the force will henceforth, exercise the full powers of the law to prevent any further attempt on lives and property of citizens.