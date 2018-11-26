Police arrest 12 over kidnapping, armed robbery in Plateau

Pulse.ng logo
Mr Austin Agbonlahor, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Plateau Command, made this known when he presented the suspects to newsmen in Jos on Monday.

(NAN)

The Police in Plateau have arrested 12 suspects over kidnapping and armed robbery activities in the state.

Mr Austin Agbonlahor, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Plateau Command, made this known when he presented the suspects to newsmen in Jos on Monday.

Agbonlahor said three of the suspects were arrested in connection with the abduction of Aliyu Aminu, 6, from Angwan Rogo Community of Jos North Local Government Area (LGA).

The commissioner said that two other suspects were arrested for the kidnap of Mrs. Adama Umaru, 56, and Miss Rabiat Umaru, 16, in Wase LGA of the state.

He explained that six of the armed robbery suspects were nabbed after robbing a business area at Jenta Adamu Community of Jos North LGA and made away with cash and valuables.

Agbonlahor explained that one suspect was arrested for robbing people at West of Mines area in Jos North LGA.

“We have successfully tackled cases of kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes within the period under review.

“In all cases of kidnapping, the command rescued the victims without paying any ransom and arrested some of the suspects who perpetrated the acts.

“We have arrested three suspects for kidnapping a teenager, Aliyu Aminu and demanded a ransom of N12 million; and two other suspects for kidnapping Adama Umaru and her daughter, Rabiat Umaru,’’ he said.

The commissioner explained that two suspects; one for kidnapping and the other for armed robbery were still at large.

He said that efforts were being made to arrest the suspects.

Agbonlahor added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

(NAN)

 

The police chief also said the command recovered 115 rustled cows belonging to Mr Ibrahim Sulaiman of Sabo Gida-Karnar Community in Jos LGA.

Agbonlahor, however, regretted that no arrest was made to that effect as the rustlers abandoned the cows and fled when they noticed that policemen were trailing them.

The commissioner commended plateau residents for cooperating with security agencies in ensuring that criminality in the state was reduced to the barest minimum.

He urged the residents to report any suspected movement around their vicinity to the security agencies.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

