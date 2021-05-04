Police arrest 10 traffic robbers in Lagos

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, had rejiggered the command’s security strategies.

He said the Strike Team of the command arrested the suspects at Railway Crossing, Ikeja Along.

According to him, the suspects were attacking innocent people and dispossessing them of their belongings.

The image maker said that the police responded to distress calls from victims and arrested some of the suspects during robbery, adding that the others were arrested at their hideouts.

“They have confessed to the crime.

“The suspects also revealed that they attack their targets with iron rods, guns, cutlasses and charms."

Adejobi said that a gold necklace belonging to one of the victims and some other suspected stolen items including phones and wristwatches were recovered from the suspects.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ketu/Mile 12/Ikorodu Road, Mile 2/Badagry Expressway and Ikeja Along-Iyana-Ipaja/Abule-Egba axis record high rate of traffic robbery.

These areas are known for heavy vehicular traffic.

