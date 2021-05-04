RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest 10 traffic robbers in Lagos

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police in Lagos have arrested 10 suspected traffic robbers terrorising motorists in different parts of the state.

Police arrest 10 traffic robbers in Lagos. [Twitter/@LagosPoliceng]
Police arrest 10 traffic robbers in Lagos. [Twitter/@LagosPoliceng] Pulse Nigeria

The spokesman for the state police command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Recommended articles

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, had rejiggered the command’s security strategies.

He said the Strike Team of the command arrested the suspects at Railway Crossing, Ikeja Along.

According to him, the suspects were attacking innocent people and dispossessing them of their belongings.

The image maker said that the police responded to distress calls from victims and arrested some of the suspects during robbery, adding that the others were arrested at their hideouts.

“They have confessed to the crime.

“The suspects also revealed that they attack their targets with iron rods, guns, cutlasses and charms."

Adejobi said that a gold necklace belonging to one of the victims and some other suspected stolen items including phones and wristwatches were recovered from the suspects.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ketu/Mile 12/Ikorodu Road, Mile 2/Badagry Expressway and Ikeja Along-Iyana-Ipaja/Abule-Egba axis record high rate of traffic robbery.

These areas are known for heavy vehicular traffic.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, had recently promised to rid the state of criminals, particularly traffic robbers.

According to Adejobi, Odumosu has directed the commander of Rapid Response Squad and other tactical commanders to sectorise the state for easy operations.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Actor Chris Attoh reportedly remarries 2 years after his 2nd wife was shot dead in the US

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

4 sex misconceptions that most men believe

Comedian Princess says she did not authorise the release of the CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha molesting her foster daughter

Rev Mbaka replies presidency on contract allegation, says he was only trying to help Nigeria

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

5 common reasons why men lose interest in relationships