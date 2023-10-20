ADVERTISEMENT
Police arraign surety for failing to produce suspect in ₦27m fraud case

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police explained that the defendant deliberately came to the police station and Ibrahim was released to him.

Nnamdi of Lokogoma Village, Abuja, is standing trial on a one-count charge of shielding an offender.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The police prosecutor, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the defendant on July 22, came to the Apo Legislative Quarters Police Station, Abuja and stood surety for one Emeje Ibrahim.

He added that Ibrahim, of No 23A. Marina, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, defrauded one Abba Usman and David Alhassan, by selling landed property worth ₦27 million.

He explained that the defendant deliberately came to the police station and Ibrahim was released to him.

According to him, efforts to get Ibrahim to stand trial proved abortive, which is why he is on trial.

He said the offence he committed contravened the provision of section 167 of the Penal Code.

The Magistrate, Izinyon Ibironke, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦500,000 with a surety in like sum.

She added that the surety should be a civil servant on any grade level, and ordered that the surety should submit a means of identification, appointment letter or last promotion letter and utility bill before the defendant is released.

The case was adjourned until Nov. 13 for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria
