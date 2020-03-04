The defendant, of no fixed address, according to the prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, committed the offence between 2014 and 2018 at the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State, (BSES) Ilokun in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant, as a public officer abused his office when he failed to remit revenue accrued to the Broadcasting station to the tune of N13.5 million to the cover of Ekiti State Government.

He also alleged that the defendant, being the Director-General of the Broadcasting station, abused his office when he authorised travelling allowance of N7m in his name for journeys not embarked upon.

Okunade added that the defendant also allegedly stole and converted N13.5m belonging to the Broadcasting Station to his own personal use.

The prosecutor noted that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 104, 390(5) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the defendant, Former Attorney-General of Ekiti, Mr Kolapo Kolade, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum having a verifiable addresses in the sum of N500,000.

Adegboye ruled that one of the sureties must be a community leader, while the second must produce a proof of landed ownership.

He adjourned the case until April 27 for hearing.