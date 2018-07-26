Police apprehend cyber crime suspect in Abuja

news

The Nigeria Police Force says it has arrested Oscar Eze, a cyber crime suspect in Abuja.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 7, Mr Taiwo Lakanu, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the arrest.

Lakanu was represented by the zone’s spokesman, DSP Istifanus Bako.

He said that the arrest of the suspect followed information received by a team of operatives from the Intelligence and Investigation unit of the zone.

Lakanu said that the suspect specialised in luring his victims through the Internet to hotels.

“As a bait, a friend request was sent to this suspect which he accepted and in his usual manner, invited the new friend to one of the hotels in Jabi District in Abuja.”

He said that the suspect attempted to steal the hand bag of his victim which contained N4,000, an iPhone, ATM card and school card in that process.

Lakanu said that the suspect confessed to the crime and gave a clear picture of his mondus operandi.

He said that the suspect would drug his victims who were mostly women and eventually rape them in some cases, and later dispossess them of their valuables.

The police boss said that the suspect would soon be arraigned in court while efforts were ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects.

He appealed to the general public especially parents, to educate their female wards to be wary of cyber-crime fraudsters using dating sites.

“In addition, I wish to reiterate the resolution of the the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police to bring cyber crime to its barest minimum,” he said.