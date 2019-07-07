The Task Force Unit Commander, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammed EL-Yakubu disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Sunday in Warri.

EL-Yakubu said the suspects including a female were apprehended on Friday at about 6:00 p.m., along the coastal areas of Safi 1 and Safi 2 in Warri South-West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The commander said that the Task Force also impounded three speed boats, two large wooden boats with pumping machines.

Also impounded were: drums containing about 10,000 litres of locally refined products suspected to be Automated Gasoline Oil (AGO) popularly called diesel.

He said the arrest was in line with the IGP, Mohammed Adamu’s zero tolerance on pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft in the country.

EL-Yakubu said the feat was made possible based on intelligence gathering efforts of his men and commended them for their commitment to the IGP’s directive.

“The six suspects will be charged to court after the impounded product has been subjected to a laboratory analysis by officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR),” he said.

He commended the IGP, the Commander General of the Task Force, ACP Usman Jibrin and the state’s Commissioner of Police Mr Adeyinka Adeleke for the confidence reposed on them.

The commander cautioned those engaged in pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft to desist and sought for legitimate means of livelihood, noting that their action was counter-productive to the economy.

He also warned that anyone caught, would face the wrath of the law.