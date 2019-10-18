Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as Shiites, have again clashed with men of the Nigeria Police Force on Friday, October 18, 2019, in Abuja.

The group came out in large numbers protest the continued detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, almost three months after the Federal Government proscribed their organisation.

The Federal Government proscribed the group in July after declaring it as a terrorist group.

While protesting on Friday, held black and red flags while chanting songs, The Cable reports.

The police reportedly shot in the air and also fired teargas canisters to disperse the group.

The leader of the group, El-Zakzaky has been in detention since December 2015, after his followers clashed with soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna state.

Despite court rulings ordering the government to release him, El-Zakyzaky and his wife, Zeenat, have remained in the custody of the government.

Meanwhile, the IMN members are planning to hold their annual Arbaeen trek to commemorate the murder of Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad on Saturday, October 19, 2019.