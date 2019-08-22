The Public Relations Officer for Zone 2 Police Command, Dolapo Badmus has accused security operatives of sabotaging the fight against insurgency.

Badmus said this on Thursday, August 22, 2019, while reacting to the recent killing of three policemen and a civilian by soldiers in Taraba state, TheCable reports.

Recall that the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector-General of Police, who had gone to Taraba to arrest a kidnap kingpin Hamisu Bala, were attacked by soldiers. Three policemen were killed and the kidnap suspect was freed by the soldiers.

The police have, however, rearrested Hamisu.

Reacting to the incident, Badmus accused sister security agencies sabotage the efforts of sabotaging efforts to end insurgency.

She said, “Firstly, that a criminal who was painstakingly arrested by operatives will be made to escape is unfortunate….not only is the escape unfortunate but that five lives(3 of the police and 2 of their informants) were allegedly wasted under the supervision and directives of a superior officer of other security agencies is still baffling and incomprehensible”.

“When we continue to think about insurgencies and reason why it has refused to end, this if not the only, is the reason why it could or would not end! PURE SABOTAGE! While some operatives are working tirelessly to end kidnapping, robbery and terrorism, some are busy sabotaging their efforts just because of material gains.

“For every security personnel and all others working against the well being of this nation, may you all die sudden death for Nigeria to have peace!”

Badmus also praised the police officers and Nigerians who helped in the rearrest of the kidnap lord.