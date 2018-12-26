The Nigerian Police Force has accused Senator Dino Melaye of hate speech.

According to Daily Post, the spokesman of the police force, Jimoh Moshood said this while reacting to allegations made by the lawmaker.

Melaye, on Monday, December 25, 2018, alleged on Twitter, that the police IG, Ibrahim Idris has given an order to arrest, and inject him to death.

The police, in a statement issued by Moshood, said that the Senator is not being truthful.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a statement in some sections of the media credited to a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, captioned “IG plans to arrest me, inject me to death.

“The Force is categorically stating that the statement is mischievous, malicious, capable of misleading the public and laughable, there was no such order from the Inspector General of Police or any plan by the Force to arrest Senator Dino Melaye and inject him to death but if the Senator knows he had committed any crime or he is aware of his involvement in any crime, he should come out and confess and face the legal consequences instead of whipping up sentiments to distract the public.

“The Force sees such defamatory, mischievous, malicious and reckless statement by Senator Dino Melaye as untrue, ridiculous, mischievous and unfortunate. Members of the public are hereby enjoined to disregard and discountenance the statement by Senator Dino Melaye in its entirety as untrue and mischievous.

“Senator Dino Melaye is hereby called upon to know that his statement constitute a criminal defamatory offence, hate speech and hateful conduct.

” He should however as a law-maker be law-abiding and desist from un-senatorial and lawless utterances that cannot be substantiated with facts.

“The Inspector General of Police will not be distracted by statements from the likes of Senator Dino Melaye but will continue to ensure that the rule of law prevails in all matters.”

Senator Dino Melaye has been involved in several verbal exchanges with the police force. The lawmaker recently cried out, accusing the police of tormenting his life.