Let's go back to the way we were before the EndSARS protests- AIG begs Nigerians

According to the AIG, Nigerians do not respect the police as they used to before the EndSARS protest, adding that the police and the citizens have been working together peacefully before the EndSARS issues.

He said the EndSARS protest had created distance and disrespect between the police and the citizens.

“You stakeholders that are here as representatives of the people; please sensitise your people and let us go back to the way we were before the EndSARS protests.

“EndSARS has created a sort of vacuum and we want to reclaim the space again and be closer to the people; any police that want to be successful must have the support of the people.

“We must cooperate and work together for peace to reign in this country,” Ajani said.

The AIG warned some members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) that were conniving with some police officers to extort money from the people to desist from doing so.

He said all hands must be on deck to achieve peaceful coexistence in the country and stamp out crimes and criminality in the state.

Ajani called on the youth to shun drug abuse and respect the rule of law for the good of all.

The Eze Nudigbo, Dr Alex Anozie, Seriki Shasha, Alhaji Haruna Malyasin and representatives of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oloye Lekan Alabi, promised to talk to their subjects on the needs to be law abiding.

The traditional rulers said both the indigenes and non-indigenes would work as a family for the sustenance of peace in Oyo State.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, said the state was relatively peaceful while officers and men were working tirelessly to surpass the present level of security in the state.