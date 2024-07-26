ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Plateau youths withdraw from planned protest, seeks end to hardship

News Agency Of Nigeria

The youths asked Tinubu to make a pronouncement on price control for food and other essential commodities.

Plateau youths withdraw from planned protest, seeks end to hardship/Illustration [PremiumTimesNG]
Plateau youths withdraw from planned protest, seeks end to hardship/Illustration [PremiumTimesNG]

Recommended articles

The alliance spokesperson, Yakubu James, made the position of the group known when he briefed newsmen on Friday in Jos.

James stated that they opted out of the protest slated for August 1–10 to avoid a repeat of the ENDSARS protest that was hijacked by hoodlums, who unleashed mayhem on innocent Nigerians and properties.

The spokesperson said that after careful consideration and consultation with various stakeholders, they have decided to disengage from the planned protest because of its adverse effects on human lives and the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the decision was not taken lightly, and they understood the disappointment it may cause those, who were looking forward to participating in the protest.

“We want to assure the public that our commitment to end bad governance and hardship in Nigeria remains unwavering.

“We will continue to find alternative solutions that will benefit all Nigerians. We call on the federal government and government at all levels to end the suffering and the hardships Nigerians are going through.

“President Bola Tinubu should make a pronouncement on price control for food and other essential commodities.

“Tertiary institution fees should be reduced for a child of a common man to have access to education in our fatherland.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Efforts must be made to tackle insecurity, reduce the high cost of fuel, and stop international loans (borrowing) that are mortgaging the future of Nigerian youths,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Films board reacts to brewing controversy over ‘hijab-brandishing’ in movie

Films board reacts to brewing controversy over ‘hijab-brandishing’ in movie

Utomi forms social movement New Tribe to correct ills, advance common goods

Utomi forms social movement New Tribe to correct ills, advance common goods

Plateau youths withdraw from planned protest, seeks end to hardship

Plateau youths withdraw from planned protest, seeks end to hardship

Shun protest, consider alternative measures - CAN appeals to Nigerians

Shun protest, consider alternative measures - CAN appeals to Nigerians

This is a misnomer - Fayemi criticises Tinubu's LG autonomy

This is a misnomer - Fayemi criticises Tinubu's LG autonomy

Wike gives contractor 5-month ultimatum to complete crucial FCT road

Wike gives contractor 5-month ultimatum to complete crucial FCT road

Famous lawyer writes IGP to notify him of planned protest, requests police presence

Famous lawyer writes IGP to notify him of planned protest, requests police presence

Keyamo commended for improved aviation sector reforms

Keyamo commended for improved aviation sector reforms

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah bolsters APC Anambra with ₦71m

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah bolsters APC Anambra with ₦71m

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Philip Shaibu. [ICIR]

Reinstated Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu appoints aides

Nigeria reportedly has the highest number of out of school children (Guardian)

Almajiri commission to return 10,000 out-of-school children to classroom by September

Umo Eno.

Gov Eno defends move to construct 18-floor tower in Lagos despite criticism

TCN suspends AEDC for non-compliance with market rules [PT]

TCN suspends AEDC for non-compliance with market rules