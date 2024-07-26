ADVERTISEMENT
Plateau youths withdraw from planned protest, seek end to hardship

News Agency Of Nigeria

The youths asked Tinubu to make a pronouncement on price control for food and other essential commodities.

Plateau youths withdraw from planned protest, seek end to hardship/Illustration [PremiumTimesNG]
Plateau youths withdraw from planned protest, seek end to hardship/Illustration [PremiumTimesNG]

The alliance spokesperson, Yakubu James, made the position of the group known when he briefed newsmen on Friday in Jos.

James stated that they opted out of the protest slated for August 1–10 to avoid a repeat of the ENDSARS protest that was hijacked by hoodlums, who unleashed mayhem on innocent Nigerians and properties.

The spokesperson said that after careful consideration and consultation with various stakeholders, they have decided to disengage from the planned protest because of its adverse effects on human lives and the economy.

He stated that the decision was not taken lightly, and they understood the disappointment it may cause those, who were looking forward to participating in the protest.

“We want to assure the public that our commitment to end bad governance and hardship in Nigeria remains unwavering.

“We will continue to find alternative solutions that will benefit all Nigerians. We call on the federal government and government at all levels to end the suffering and the hardships Nigerians are going through.

“President Bola Tinubu should make a pronouncement on price control for food and other essential commodities.

“Tertiary institution fees should be reduced for a child of a common man to have access to education in our fatherland.

“Efforts must be made to tackle insecurity, reduce the high cost of fuel, and stop international loans (borrowing) that are mortgaging the future of Nigerian youths,” he added.

