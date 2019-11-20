Plateau Youths on Wednesday decried the silent killing of innocent people within Gindiri District of Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Henry Nadoma, National President, Pyen Youths Movement (PYM), stated this during a courtesy call on the Chairman, Mangu Local Government, Mr Lawrence Danat, on Wednesday.

Nadoma, who was represented by the Vice President of the movement, Zakari Abbas, said: “we, the people of Gindiri as a district are under siege by unseen and unknown enemies”.

“The frequent killings of innocent citizens in Gindiri axis are alarming and disturbing to us as citizens and we are in dire need of assistance from the Federal, state and local governments.

“In fact, what we need is speedy intervention, especially the security agencies to take more drastic actions at giving us the desired protection and cover from the killers.

“It could be recalled that we have two recent attacks that left a traditional ruler and a famous illustrious son dead with no trace of the perpetrators of such heinous acts,” he said.

Responding, Danat condemned the killings of innocent people by criminal elements in the Gindiri axis.

He called for caution among residents of the area in accommodating visitors “whose identities are not truly ascertained to serve as a check on such heinous acts in our communities.”

The chairman urged the people of area to “be more vigilante at all times so as stem the tide of such disturbing trend.”

He was quick to add that people must be willing to give useful information to security operatives in spite of all odds toward restoring peace in the area as a whole.

Danat, however, assured the visiting youths of the Council’s readiness to provide more mobility to security personnel to aid effective patrol in the area.