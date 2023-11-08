ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Youths urge NJC to review appeal court judgments on Plateau elections

News Agency Of Nigeria

The appeal court cited the lack of valid structure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the platform the lawmakers ran for office, as the basis for nullifying their elections.

Youths urge NJC to review appeal court judgments on Plateau elections [dailypost]
Youths urge NJC to review appeal court judgments on Plateau elections [dailypost]

Recommended articles

Patrick Jatau, who spoke on behalf of the youths during a peaceful protest on Wednesday in Jos, described the recent judgments as a ”miscarriage of justice.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court of appeal sitting in Abuja sacked two senators and four members of the House of Representatives from Plateau.

The appeal court cited the lack of valid structure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the platform the lawmakers ran for office, as the basis for nullifying their elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Jatau, who claimed that the sacked lawmakers were duly elected by the majority of their constituents, called on the NJC to take a second look at the judgments.

”We are here as young men and women from the 17 local government areas, devoid of party affiliations to express our dissatisfaction with the recent judgements of the appeal court that sacked some of our national assembly members.

”We are not happy because the leaders we overwhelmingly voted for have been sacked by the court using technicalities.

”How can the mandate of someone who scored over 95,000 votes in an election be nullified by the court and given to the one who polled 35,000 votes?

”So, we call on the NJC to review these judgments so as to return the mandates to the original winners; those that the masses actually voted as their representatives,” he called.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jatau particularly called on the NJC to use the Plateau judgments to redeem the sinking image of the judiciary in the country.

He insisted that the youths would continue to occupy major streets in the state to peaceful demand for the review of the judgements

NAN reports that the lawmakers sacked by the appeal court include Sen. Simon Mwadkwon (Plateau North) and Sen. Napoleon Bali (Plateau South).

Other include Reps. Dachung Bagos(Jos South/Jos East), Beni Lar (Langtang North/Langtang South), Musa Agah (Bassa/Jos North) and Peter Gyendeng (Riyom/Barkin Ladi).

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NULGE urges Tinubu to address decline in Local Government system

NULGE urges Tinubu to address decline in Local Government system

ABU professor returns ₦1.1m wrongly paid to him by NDA

ABU professor returns ₦1.1m wrongly paid to him by NDA

Youths urge NJC to review appeal court judgments on Plateau elections

Youths urge NJC to review appeal court judgments on Plateau elections

Hausa community promises to assist in tackling kidnappings in Enugu

Hausa community promises to assist in tackling kidnappings in Enugu

Tinubu launches digital civil registration, vital statistics system

Tinubu launches digital civil registration, vital statistics system

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family: A glimpse into the life of a global evangelist

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family: A glimpse into the life of a global evangelist

Tinubu's government ignored urgent needs in ₦2.1trn supplementary budget - Obi

Tinubu's government ignored urgent needs in ₦2.1trn supplementary budget - Obi

Gov Yusuf tasks law enforcement agencies on respect for human rights

Gov Yusuf tasks law enforcement agencies on respect for human rights

Aviation Unions ground all Owerri flights following attack on NLC President

Aviation Unions ground all Owerri flights following attack on NLC President

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has urged the Nigerian government to immediately deport Zakir Naik, an Islamic preacher [PN]

Fani-Kayode urges deportation of Islamic preacher for labeling military 'Muslim'