Youths urge NJC to review appeal court judgments on Plateau elections

Patrick Jatau, who spoke on behalf of the youths during a peaceful protest on Wednesday in Jos, described the recent judgments as a ”miscarriage of justice.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court of appeal sitting in Abuja sacked two senators and four members of the House of Representatives from Plateau.

The appeal court cited the lack of valid structure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the platform the lawmakers ran for office, as the basis for nullifying their elections.

But Jatau, who claimed that the sacked lawmakers were duly elected by the majority of their constituents, called on the NJC to take a second look at the judgments.

”We are here as young men and women from the 17 local government areas, devoid of party affiliations to express our dissatisfaction with the recent judgements of the appeal court that sacked some of our national assembly members.

”We are not happy because the leaders we overwhelmingly voted for have been sacked by the court using technicalities.

”How can the mandate of someone who scored over 95,000 votes in an election be nullified by the court and given to the one who polled 35,000 votes?

”So, we call on the NJC to review these judgments so as to return the mandates to the original winners; those that the masses actually voted as their representatives,” he called.

Jatau particularly called on the NJC to use the Plateau judgments to redeem the sinking image of the judiciary in the country.

He insisted that the youths would continue to occupy major streets in the state to peaceful demand for the review of the judgements

NAN reports that the lawmakers sacked by the appeal court include Sen. Simon Mwadkwon (Plateau North) and Sen. Napoleon Bali (Plateau South).