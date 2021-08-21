RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Plateau Unrest: Kogi Govt evacuates stranded students

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state government evacuated students from other states like Ebonyi, Benue, Nasarawa, FCT among others.

Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello [Daily Nigerian]
Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello [Daily Nigerian]

Following the recent attacks and unrest in Plateau, the Kogi state government has successfully evacuated its indigenes studying at the University of Jos and other institutions in the State.

Recommended articles

Mr Muhammed Onogwu, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Yahaya Bello disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

According to Onogwu, the students were evacuated from Plateau State following the immediate directives from Bello and were escorted with security personnel.

The state evacuated students from other states like Ebonyi, Benue, Nasarawa, FCT among others.

The statement reads: “Following the recent attacks in Plateau State, particularly in Jos North Local Government Area of the state and the closing down of the University of Jos by the school management.

“Kogi State Students studying in the University and other higher institutions in Plateau State have been successfully evacuated by the state government.

The students returned in buses with heavy security escorts provided by the State Government on Friday.

“This was as a result of the directive of Governor Yahaya Bello mandating that everything necessary must be done to return the students safely back home.

“While describing the event on the Plateau as unfortunate, the governor assured the students of their quick return to school, noting that the authority in Plateau State was on top of the situation to restore law and order in the state.

“The Governor praised the students for their orderly conduct and patience during the unfortunate incident.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that chaos started in Plateau State after some travellers were killed in the Rukuba axis of the State while on transit from Bauchi to Ondo State on Aug. 14. (NAN)

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Plateau Unrest: Kogi Govt evacuates stranded students

Lai Mohammed explains why repentant Boko Haram terrorists won’t be prosecuted

Troops arrest suspected Boko Haram supplier of fertilizer used in making explosives

Jos Killings: 25 suspects arrested as Plateau Govt returns survivors to Ondo

PDP mocks President Buhari, says he’s already a failure in governance

Nigerian children 2nd most affected by climate change globally - UNICEF

MNJTF moves to clear remnants of Boko Haram terrorists from Lake Chad region

Buhari rejoices with Itsekiris over Emiko’s coronation as 21st Olu Warri

Moghalu says mad men are in charge of Nigeria