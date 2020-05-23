The Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, has urged Muslim faithful to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitir celebration to pray for an end to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ayuba made the call in a sallah message to the Muslim ummah signed by his Press Secretary, Bulus Atang, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Jos.

The speaker enjoined all citizens, irrespective of their religious beliefs to use the occasion to embrace one another for peace and unity to thrive.

“Pray to Almighty God to bring to an end this dreaded COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges facing the country.

“While you pray, please observe the precautionary measures put in place by government aimed at preventing the spread of Coronavirus disease,’’ Ayuba said.

The lawmaker urged Muslims to reflect and put into practice lessons learnt during the Ramadan.

Ayuba pointed out that the assembly would continue to provide quality representation and collaborate with other arms of government to ensure the containment of COVID-19 in the state.

The speaker added that the lawmakers would ensure that the needed developmental legacy projects of the present administration were executed for the benefit of the people of the state