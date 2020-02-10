Ignatius Longjan, the Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, is dead.

The lawmaker, according to Vanguard, died at a Turkish hospital at the age of 75.

Longjan's death came barely two months after the National Assembly lost a senator from Imo, Benjamin Uwajumogu, in December last year (2019).

The lawmaker's death was confirmed by one of his colleagues in the senate, who preferred anonymity.

“Yes, the man is dead but it is either his family, the Plateau State Government or the President of the Senate that could give an official statement on that.

“I saw the unfortunate news on senators Whatsapp group this morning. I don’t have details about his death but he has been sick for some time now," the senator was quoted as saying.

Until his death, Longjan was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and was the Vice-Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism.