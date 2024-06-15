ADVERTISEMENT
Plateau Rep donates 400 rams, ₦20 million to constituents for Sallah

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmaker said that the gesture was to ensure that his constituents, particularly the less privileged ones, celebrate Sallah with ease.

Gagdi, who represents the Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau, presented the items on Friday in Dengi, Kanam Local Government Area.

“It has been my tradition to distribute rams, food items and cash to my constituents during festive periods.

”The goal is to assist the less privileged members of my constituency to celebrate. It is a yearly ritual I have sustained since 2015.

”This year’s celebration came at a time when prices of foodstuffs and animals have skyrocketed, hence the need for me to intervene. The 400 rams and 20 million will assist,” he said.

The lawmaker advised his constituents to use the festival to pray for peace in Plateau and Nigeria and assured his constituents of quality representation.

