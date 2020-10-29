Reverend Polycap Zango, a Jos-based pastor, has called on the Plateau State government to rescue him from the custody of terrorist group, Boko Haram.

Zango, in a video uploaded online, said he was kidnapped by Boko Haram faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), while travelling to Gombe on October 19, 2020.

He said, "Right now I am with them.

"I am appealing to the governor of Plateau State, Simon Boko Lalong, and the senator of Plateau North, Barrister ID Gyang, and the Christian Association of Nigeria and COCIN to please help save me from their hands."

The Church of Christ in Nations pastor also said two Christian women who were abducted were also begging to be rescued from the Islamic sect.

Like Zango, thousands of people have been abducted by Boko Haram over the past decade, with some of them put up for ransom.

Failure to meet the group's ransom demands usually leads to the hostage's execution.

Security forces have battled Boko Haram, mainly in the northeast, for the past decade [AFP] AFP

Boko Haram's insurgency in the northeast region kicked off in 2009 with the sect vowing to carve out a caliphate out of Nigeria and at some point controlling dozens of territories which it later lost over the years.

Despite its activities being significantly subdued by the military over the past few years, the group is still terrorising parts of the northeast and surrounding border areas in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

Boko Haram's insurgency has led to the death of over 30,000 people, and displacement of over 2.5 million in the northeast and surrounding border countries.