Plateau needs permanent solution to killings, not palliatives – APC Senator

Diket told newsmen on Wednesday in Jos that a permanent solution would save hundreds of lives and end the bloodshed that had become the lot of the north-central state

He suggested that military bases should be established at identified flashpoints to ward off the bandits.

“I have raised a motion at the national assembly towards ensuring that Plateau enjoys enduring peace instead of this reactionary approach.

“After the motion, we resolved that instead of temporary approaches, we should have a permanent solution to insecurity.

“Instead of rushing to the military when bandits come, we should fence off entry points used by criminals in Barkin Ladi and Bokkos.

“We have other entry and exit points used by criminals in Mangu, Gindiri and Bauchi.

“If all places are secured, criminals cannot come in and escape so casually.”

Diket commended the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), for remaining accessible and for the prompt responses to calls when criminals strike.

“The CDS wastes no time in ensuring that troops are deployed to troubled areas.

“I think that security personnel were on their toes. They need more appropriation and more cooperation.