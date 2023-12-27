Plateau massacre, one tragedy too many demanding action - Sen Natasha

The senator, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lokoja by her Media Aide, Orogbonlo Israel, described the killings as “as one tragedy too many”. The Plateau Police Command on Tuesday, confirmed 96 persons killed while 221 houses were set ablaze on Christmas Eve attacks by gunmen in the State.

But the state Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, said Tuesday on television that the death toll in the latest coordinated attacks on Plateau had risen to over 115. Worried by the senseless and wanton killings, Natasha condemned it in totally and called on the federal government and security operatives to rise to the occasion to stop a repeat of the act.

Natasha said:, “I know this is a difficult moment to celebrate Christmas, knowing that people are being killed for no just cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hereby call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of the dastardly acts in Plateau.

“The federal government must rise to the occasion and put measures in place to mitigate a recurrence of such dastardly act.”