Plateau lawmaker writes Wikipedia, seeks correction of wrong information

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chairman of the Plateau House of Assembly Committee on Health, Mr Nanbol Daniel, has called on Wikipedia to correct a wrong information it published about the house.

Plateau lawmaker writes Wikipedia, seeks correction of wrong information. [Channels]

Daniel, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos, said that Wikipedia wrongly stated that the assembly was made up of 24 members, 15 of whom are APC, eight PDP and a vacant seat.

“Your reputable team published that Plateau House of Assembly is made up of 24 seats and composition by party as of 29th November, 2021 is 15 APC, eight PDP and one vacant seat.

“The correct data is that Plateau State House of Assembly has 24 seats and composition by party as at 29th November, 2021 is 14 APC, nine PDP and one vacant,” he said.

The lawmaker implored Wikipedia to quickly effect the correction.

