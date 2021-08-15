RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Plateau Killings: UNIJOS suspends ongoing exams

UNIJOS students are also advised to remain within their hostels of residence and avoid unnecessary movements.

UNIJOS Main gate.

Due to security threats in Plateau state, the management of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) has suspended the ongoing second-semester examinations for the 2019/2020 academic session with immediate effects.

The institution announced the suspension of the exams in a statement by its Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications, Abdullahi Abdullahi, on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

The university also advised undergraduates residing in the various hostels to remain within their hostels of residence and avoid unnecessary movements.

The statement reads: “Following the unfortunate security breach that occurred in some parts of Jos Metropolis, which has led the Plateau State Government to impose a 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government Area, the management of the University of Jos has approved the suspension of the ongoing second semester Examinations for the 2019/2020 Academic Session.

“Consequently, all examinations earlier scheduled between Monday 16 and Saturday 21 August 2021 have been suspended until further notice.

“All Students of the University residing in the various hostels are hereby strongly advised to remain within their hostels of residence and avoid unnecessary movements as Management has been working round the clock in close collaboration with the security agencies and the Plateau State Government to ensure that the lives and properties of members of the University Community especially Students are adequately protected.

“Students that are resident outside the Campuses are also advised to remain at home during this period.”

It would be recalled that a gang of gunmen atttacked some commuters in Jos North Local Government Area killing over 20 while scores are reportedly missing.

The incident prompted the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew to contain security threats in the area.

