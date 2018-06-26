Pulse.ng logo
Plateau Killings: Buhari lands in Plateau for condolence visit

The president arrived in the state after going to Cross River to commission projects.

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has landed in Plateau State capital, Jos, to commiserate with the government and people of the state after the gruesome killing of at least 100 people in the state on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

The president arrived Jos after commissioning an automated rice seed and seedling factory in Calabar, Cross River State, on Tuesday, June 26.

 

Buhari had been heavily criticised by Nigerians and political opposition for sending Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to the troubled state on Monday, June 25, instead of going himself.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mohammed Gana and Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, also arrived in Jos on Tuesday for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

Before his replacement as Plateau's Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie disclosed that the official death toll from the killings is now 100 after the police initially announced 86 on Sunday, June 24.

Muslim Fulani herdsmen were reported to have killed dozens of people in several communities in Plateau on Saturday, leading to subsequent retaliation by locals who reportedly targeted Muslims in some communities.

The crisis led to the imposition of a curfew by the state government in Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, and Jos South local government areas of the state.

On Monday,  Buhari blamed the escalation of the herders-farmers conflict on politicians who are taking advantage of the crisis for political gains in the upcoming 2019 elections.

ALSO READ: Miyetti Allah says Plateau killings revenge for stealing 300 cows

Herders-farmers conflict

Herders and farmers have clashed for years over the battle for resources as roaming herdsmen tend to graze their cattle on farmlands, leading to tension and sometimes violence that leads to deaths of people on both sides.

Ever since herdsmen were blamed for the death of 73 people in attacks launched in Guma and Logo local government areas of Benue State in the opening days of January 2018, hundreds of people have been killed in similar attacks with Taraba and Benue bearing most of the brunt.

Buhari President explains why he hates restructuring
In Calabar Buhari inaugurates Navy Reference Hospital, reassures on affordable healthcare
Plateau Killings Buhari lacks emotional intelligence - Ezekwesili
Plateau Killings IGP Idris, Dambazau land in Jos for security assessment