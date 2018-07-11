news

The Plateau House of Assembly on Wednesday impeached it’s Speaker, Mr Peter Azi.

This followed a motion moved by Mr Peter Ibrahim, member representing Barkin Ladi constituency.

According to Ibrahim, the action was in accordance with section 92, subsection 2 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended.

“Mr speaker, in accordance with section 92, subsection 2, we the members of this Assembly have passed a vote of no confidence on you, and you stand impeached, ” he declared.

Ibrahim did not give any reason for the action, but said members who signed the impeachment notice formed two-third majority of the 24-member Assembly.

Mr Yusuf Gagdi, representing Kantana constituency immediately nominated Mr Joshua Madaki, representing Jos East constituency as Azi’s replacement.

The nomination was seconded by Mr Abdul Yanga of Mangu North-East constituency.

The members through a voice vote unanimously affirmed the nomination of Madaki as substantive Speaker of the House.

Similarly, 12 out of the 17 APC members in the House passed a vote of no confidence on Mr Henry Yunkwap, the Majority Leader, and endorsed Mr Na’anlong Daniel of Mikkang Constituency as his replacement.