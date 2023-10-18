Plateau Govt to review procurement policies to earn public trust - Mutfwang

Mutfwang, represented by his Deputy, Josephine Piyo made this known while receiving the Coalition for Public Accountability in Plateau (COPAP) led by Prof. Patricia Lar in Jos. The governor expressed confidence that the action would provide holistic direction, to enable his administration achieve efficiency and effectiveness in the award of contracts.

“The state government will elevate transparent and accountable public procurement processes,” he said.

He said that Plateau would also operate an open bidding process to facilitate more competitive bidding process.

According to him, the measure can result in lower prices for projects and ensure the selection of credible contractors , which would guarantee transparency and accountability in implementing contracts.

The governor added that his stewardship would ensure timely publication of comprehensive procurement of data for public knowledge. He said that the measure would foster public engagement aimed at promote accountability while checking corrupt practices.

Speaking, Lar urged the government to conduct a comprehensive review of the Public Procurement Law (2018). She said that the review should integrate provisions that promote open contracting, e-procurement, gender equality, social inclusion among other variables.

“Strengthening the Plateau Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) will transform it into a robust and independent institution, capable of ensuring compliance with procurement regulations and maintaining high quality standards,” she added.

She explained that implementing open contract and reforms in procurement processes would enhance credibility and public trust.

“It will attract foreign investments, access to international grants, improve service delivery and promote global recognition,” she stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the governor also received the Association of Social Workers in Plateau whom he extended his administration’s support in the discharge of their services.