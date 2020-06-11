The lifting of the order takes effect on June 11, till further notice.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the government had recently reviewed the lockdown to be observed from Monday to Wednesday after consultations with stakeholders.

Gov. Simon Lalong in a news briefing at Government House, Jos, said the measure was part of efforts to restore economic activities in the state.

Lalong said findings showed that attention was diverted to combating COVID-19 pandemic to the detriment of other diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, which he said, had led to many fatalities.

“Deaths from other diseases were getting more than that of COVID-19 because of lack of attention given to them,” he said.

He said schools would remain closed and inter state borders shall also remain closed with greater enforcement.

The governor also said that the curfew imposed by the Federal Governnment from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. would persist until further directives were given.

He stressed that people must wear face masks in public places, saying defaulters would be penalised and prosecuted by the Mobile courts established for defaulters of COVID-19.

”Churches and Mosques with large spaces shall be allowed to accomodate more than 50 worshippers under strict observance of the use of face masks, social distancing, hand washing, use of infrared thermometers and use of sanitisers,”he said.

Lalong said cultural festivals, anniversaries and large scale gatherings remain banned, adding that commercial motorcycles were also banned except dispatch riders and other essential service operators.

He said public places such as shops, hotels and restaurants which failed to comply with hygiene or sanitation regulations shall be shut and their owners prosecuted.

“As we ease the lockdown, citizens are advised to participate in mass community testing which will be carried out in the state to avoid further spread of the virus,”he said.

He urged the people to change their life style to adopt with preventive measures of the pandemic while engaging in their different endeavours.

NAN reports that the State Government has tested 2,032 persons for COVID-19 so far, out of which 130 were confirmed positive, with 26 persons receiving treatment at Isolation centres, while 99 have been discharged.