The Lalong legacy projects are key projects initiated by the administration to impact on the lives of the people of the state.

Gov. Lalong while addressing stakeholders involved in the projects in Abuja on Friday said that the administration’s major priority was to complete them before the end of its tenure.

He said that most of the projects were on critical infrastructure – education, health and human development, adding that he was seeking a N30 billion bond to complete the projects.

He assured that his administration would equitably manage the funds.

“If we complete these legacy projects, the state will not be distressed and be in need of such infrastructure for a long time.

“That is the legacy I want to leave behind,” the governor said.

Mr Cyril Tsenyil, Accountant General of the state, who led the team, recalled that the Lalong legacy projects were launched over a year ago by the governor.

Tsenyil listed the legacy projects to include six comprehensive hospitals, six comprehensive secondary schools and eight comprehensive primary schools, all scattered across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“We have in the last one year been funding the projects with our local Irrevocable Standard Payment Order (ISPO).

“But these are capital intensive projects and what we are doing as Ministry of Finance is to seek for bullet funding to enable us complete these projects,” he said.