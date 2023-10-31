Plateau Govt partners with AFDB to boost State’s agricultural processing
Mutfwang added that the initiative is aimed at creating employment opportunities for its teeming unemployed youths.
The parties reached an agreement during a bilateral meeting between Gov. Caleb Mutfwang and AfDB’s President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, on the sidelines of the World Food Prize Foundation Dialogue at Iowa in the United States of America.
A statement issued by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, on Tuesday in Jos, said that the meeting was held to establish a Special Agro Processing Zone (SAPZ) in Plateau.
It was held following Plateau’s absence from the initial phases of the AfDB’s initiative, which focuses on industrialising agricultural potential in African subnational entities.
Mutfwang said at the meeting that the initiative was aimed at boosting the state’s economy, shoring up development in the state, and creating employment opportunities for its teeming unemployed youths. He described Plateau as an arable land suitable for various agricultural ventures, particularly with its favorable climate.
The governor noted that improving agricultural products along the value chain for crops such as potatoes, maize, wheat, yam, quinoa, soybeans, fruits, vegetables, exotic flowers, and various meat productions would harness the state’s potential.
According to him, the action will boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and improve the income of its farmers.
“I am committed to creating an enabling environment for investments and ensuring the state’s economic growth,” the governor said.
