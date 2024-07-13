ADVERTISEMENT
Plateau govt declares 3 days of mourning for school building collapse victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also extended his deepest gratitude to the people of Plateau for their tremendous support and solidarity in the wake of this tragedy.

Plateau Governor, Caleb Mutfwang [X:@CalebMutfwang]
Plateau Governor, Caleb Mutfwang [X:@CalebMutfwang]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government confirmed 22 persons dead and 154 injured in the collapse that took place on Friday morning.

Mutfwang on Saturday declared July 13 to 15, 2024 as days of mourning, directing that during the period, all flags would be flown at half-mast to honour the victims of the school building collapse in Jos.

A statement by Commissioner for Information and Communication, Musa Ashoms, said that the governor made the declaration shortly after he visited the scene and hospitals where the injured were recuperating.

Mutfwang, who extended his heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the devastating incident, urged citizens to strictly follow building codes and ethics to prevent such tragedies.

“There is an urgent need for all developers and property owners to submit their building plans to the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) for verification and revalidation, as part of the enforcement of Executive Order 003.

“We offer our deepest sympathies and unwavering support to those affected during this difficult time.

“We are dedicated to providing the best possible medical care for the injured and will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the collapse.

“The safety and well-being of our citizens, especially our children, is our top priority.

“We urge all schools to comply with safety regulations and secure the necessary approvals from the JMDB before beginning any construction projects,” he said.

He thanked the first responders for their swift action and commended the many citizens, who donated blood and other resources to aid the injured.

“As of the time of this release, 58 individuals are still hospitalised, while 74 have been treated and discharged.

“Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) has six, Plateau State Specialist Hospital has six undergoing treatment, Bingham University Teaching Hospital has 14 and Our Lady of Apostles Hospital has 32 patients,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

