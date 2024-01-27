ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Plateau Governor relaxes curfew in Mangu after latest round of killings

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor urged the residents to collaborate and support the security agencies in their bid toward a peaceful and virile Plateau.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State [Premium Times]
Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Gyang Bere, the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, issued on Friday in Jos.

The curfew would now be observed between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m., till further notice.

The governor explained that the review followed an improvement in the security situation within the locality, owing to the strategic engagements with religious and community leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following remarkable improvement in the security situation and after due consultation with the State Security Council, the curfew has been relaxed.

“I hereby urge residents of Mangu to strictly observe the curfew and refrain from taking the law into their hands.

“We encourage the security personnel to enforce the curfew to avoid breakdown of law and order,” Mutfwang said.

The governor, who thanked residents of the locality for their cooperation so far, however, urged them to collaborate and support the security agencies in their bid toward a peaceful and virile Plateau.

“I want to strongly caution against complacency; I urge residents of Mangu to actively contribute to the security efforts by providing credible intelligence to the relevant security agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The state government remains resolute in preventing any act capable of disrupting public tranquillity; we are working round the clock to restore permanent peace in all parts of the state,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Your APC invitation comes through wrong channel - Kano gov replies Ganduje

Your APC invitation comes through wrong channel - Kano gov replies Ganduje

NCAA suspends airline over Ibadan private jet accident

NCAA suspends airline over Ibadan private jet accident

Lagos digitises land acquisition as Sanwo-Olu unveils registration portal

Lagos digitises land acquisition as Sanwo-Olu unveils registration portal

FG commences allocation of affordable houses to Nigerians

FG commences allocation of affordable houses to Nigerians

Wike’s security interventions reducing crimes in Abaji – Council chairman

Wike’s security interventions reducing crimes in Abaji – Council chairman

Don’t leave your children’s training for teachers - Proprietor tells parents

Don’t leave your children’s training for teachers - Proprietor tells parents

Lagos CP assures Lekki peninsula residents prompt response to security threats

Lagos CP assures Lekki peninsula residents prompt response to security threats

Plateau Governor relaxes curfew in Mangu after latest round of killings

Plateau Governor relaxes curfew in Mangu after latest round of killings

FG promises massive staple crops production with mechanisation technology

FG promises massive staple crops production with mechanisation technology

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Supreme Court judgment: Police arrest 38 protesters in Nasarawa [PG]

Police arrest 38 for protesting Supreme Court judgment on Nasarawa election

NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso [Twitter:Gwazo] [Kano Govt]

Sanusi: Kano emirate balkanisation will be revisited - Kwankwaso

Ibadan explosion [Vanguard News]

Minister visits Ibadan explosion victims at UCH, delivers Tinubu's message