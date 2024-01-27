Plateau Governor relaxes curfew in Mangu after latest round of killings

This is contained in a statement by Gyang Bere, the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, issued on Friday in Jos.

The curfew would now be observed between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m., till further notice.

The governor explained that the review followed an improvement in the security situation within the locality, owing to the strategic engagements with religious and community leaders.

“Following remarkable improvement in the security situation and after due consultation with the State Security Council, the curfew has been relaxed.

“I hereby urge residents of Mangu to strictly observe the curfew and refrain from taking the law into their hands.

“We encourage the security personnel to enforce the curfew to avoid breakdown of law and order,” Mutfwang said.

The governor, who thanked residents of the locality for their cooperation so far, however, urged them to collaborate and support the security agencies in their bid toward a peaceful and virile Plateau.

“I want to strongly caution against complacency; I urge residents of Mangu to actively contribute to the security efforts by providing credible intelligence to the relevant security agencies.

