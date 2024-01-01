ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Plateau governor declares recent violence a genocide in New Year broadcast

Ima Elijah

Governor Mutfwang urged citizens to use these days for intense prayers.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang [Twitter:@hunbogj]
Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang [Twitter:@hunbogj]

Recommended articles

Expressing profound regret, the governor announced that the state bid farewell to 2023 with sorrow, witnessing the tragic loss of over 400 lives between April and December.

Governor Mutfwang reflected on the evolution of conflicts in the state, stating, "From small eruptions of conflict sometime in 2001, no one could have imagined that our dear state would witness such unquantifiable bloodshed of innocent lives, some known and others unknown."

He further lamented that Plateau State has become a focal point for all the wrong reasons, capturing the attention of the nation and the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Governor Mutfwang emphasised that the orchestrated attacks on villages were premeditated and coordinated acts of criminality, insurgency, and terrorism.

He vehemently rejected the traditional narrative of farmers-herders clashes, asserting, "Let us call a spade a spade; this is simple genocide!"

Expressing deep condolences to the affected communities and families of the deceased, the governor announced a week of mourning from January 1st to January 8th, 2024. During this period, flags will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect for the memory of the victims.

Governor Mutfwang urged citizens to use these days for intense prayers, seeking divine intervention to defend the state against those who have risen against it.

He requested Muslim clerics to dedicate Friday, January 5, 2024, and Christian clergy to use Sunday, January 7, 2024, as special prayer days for lasting peace to return to the Plateau. Monday, January 8, 2024, will be the official state day of mourning.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Plateau governor declares recent violence a genocide in New Year broadcast

Plateau governor declares recent violence a genocide in New Year broadcast

Governor Alia pardons 12 prison inmates in Benue to celebrate new year

Governor Alia pardons 12 prison inmates in Benue to celebrate new year

Governor Yahaya pardons 39 inmates in correctional facilities in Gombe

Governor Yahaya pardons 39 inmates in correctional facilities in Gombe

We’ll revive entrepreneurial spirit to boost Akwa Ibom economy in 2024 - Gov Eno

We’ll revive entrepreneurial spirit to boost Akwa Ibom economy in 2024 - Gov Eno

Tinubu says all his foreign trips are in Nigeria's best interests

Tinubu says all his foreign trips are in Nigeria's best interests

Labour Party tells Tinubu’s government what to prioritise in 2024 budget

Labour Party tells Tinubu’s government what to prioritise in 2024 budget

NOA urges Nigerians to support Tinubu-led administration for a better 2024

NOA urges Nigerians to support Tinubu-led administration for a better 2024

I took difficult decisions for a better economy — Tinubu

I took difficult decisions for a better economy — Tinubu

Be hopeful, prayerful for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda - Gov Idris

Be hopeful, prayerful for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda - Gov Idris

Pulse Sports

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Allow us to practise traditional medicine, Ogboni fraternity urges govt [nairaland]

Allow us to practise traditional medicine, Ogboni fraternity urges govt

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. [Twitter/@Buharisallau1]

Buhari's SGF Boss Mustapha refutes $6.3m CBN looting allegation

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Defence Chief urges Nigerians to unite against common enemies

Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo [Autojosh]

Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo