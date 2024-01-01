Plateau governor declares recent violence a genocide in New Year broadcast

Expressing profound regret, the governor announced that the state bid farewell to 2023 with sorrow, witnessing the tragic loss of over 400 lives between April and December.

Governor Mutfwang reflected on the evolution of conflicts in the state, stating, "From small eruptions of conflict sometime in 2001, no one could have imagined that our dear state would witness such unquantifiable bloodshed of innocent lives, some known and others unknown."

He further lamented that Plateau State has become a focal point for all the wrong reasons, capturing the attention of the nation and the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Governor Mutfwang emphasised that the orchestrated attacks on villages were premeditated and coordinated acts of criminality, insurgency, and terrorism.

He vehemently rejected the traditional narrative of farmers-herders clashes, asserting, "Let us call a spade a spade; this is simple genocide!"

Expressing deep condolences to the affected communities and families of the deceased, the governor announced a week of mourning from January 1st to January 8th, 2024. During this period, flags will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect for the memory of the victims.

Governor Mutfwang urged citizens to use these days for intense prayers, seeking divine intervention to defend the state against those who have risen against it.